Cooking with Chef Lucy – Date Nutella

By
Published 6:36 PM

Make your own Nutella with a twist

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make a Nutella recipe using dates and just a few other ingredients.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cups dry roasted hazelnuts*​
  • 9 soaked and pitted medjool dates
  • 5 tbsp cocoa powder​
  • 1 ¼- 1 ½ cup raw plant-based milk​
  • 1 tsp vanilla (optional)​
  • tiny pinch of salt (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Pulse roasted hazelnuts in a food processor until a very smooth butter forms, it should be almost a liquid.​
  2. Add the rest of the ingredients to the food processor, and blend until very smooth. If you would like a thinner and smoother consistency, keep adding more almond milk 2 tbsp at a time until the desired consistency is reached.​
  3. Enjoy on toast, with fruits, or straight out of the jar! Store in a mason jar and refrigerate for later use.​

NOTES

​*To dry-roast raw hazelnuts on your own, bake them at 350F for 15 mins. They should be fragrant and toasted once done. Roll them in a clean towel to rub off the skin, which can add bitterness.​

**This recipe makes a lot of Nutella and can easily be halved. This Nutella can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for a couple of weeks.

Chef Lucy prefers to make the full amount because it's easier to reach a smooth consistency in a larger food processor.​

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

