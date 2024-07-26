Cooking with Chef Lucy – Date Nutella
Make your own Nutella with a twist
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make a Nutella recipe using dates and just a few other ingredients.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cups dry roasted hazelnuts*
- 9 soaked and pitted medjool dates
- 5 tbsp cocoa powder
- 1 ¼- 1 ½ cup raw plant-based milk
- 1 tsp vanilla (optional)
- tiny pinch of salt (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Pulse roasted hazelnuts in a food processor until a very smooth butter forms, it should be almost a liquid.
- Add the rest of the ingredients to the food processor, and blend until very smooth. If you would like a thinner and smoother consistency, keep adding more almond milk 2 tbsp at a time until the desired consistency is reached.
- Enjoy on toast, with fruits, or straight out of the jar! Store in a mason jar and refrigerate for later use.
NOTES
*To dry-roast raw hazelnuts on your own, bake them at 350F for 15 mins. They should be fragrant and toasted once done. Roll them in a clean towel to rub off the skin, which can add bitterness.
**This recipe makes a lot of Nutella and can easily be halved. This Nutella can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for a couple of weeks.
Chef Lucy prefers to make the full amount because it's easier to reach a smooth consistency in a larger food processor.