Cooking with Chef Lucy – Date Nutella

Make your own Nutella with a twist

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make a Nutella recipe using dates and just a few other ingredients.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cups dry roasted hazelnuts*​

9 soaked and pitted medjool dates​

5 tbsp cocoa powder​

1 ¼- 1 ½ cup raw plant-based milk​

1 tsp vanilla (optional)​

tiny pinch of salt (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pulse roasted hazelnuts in a food processor until a very smooth butter forms, it should be almost a liquid.​ Add the rest of the ingredients to the food processor, and blend until very smooth. If you would like a thinner and smoother consistency, keep adding more almond milk 2 tbsp at a time until the desired consistency is reached.​ Enjoy on toast, with fruits, or straight out of the jar! Store in a mason jar and refrigerate for later use.​

NOTES

​*To dry-roast raw hazelnuts on your own, bake them at 350F for 15 mins. They should be fragrant and toasted once done. Roll them in a clean towel to rub off the skin, which can add bitterness.​

**This recipe makes a lot of Nutella and can easily be halved. This Nutella can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for a couple of weeks.

Chef Lucy prefers to make the full amount because it's easier to reach a smooth consistency in a larger food processor.​