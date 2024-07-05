Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Buffalo Sauce

By
today at 7:16 PM
Published 7:41 PM

Skip the store-bought buffalo sauce and learn how to make your own!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This homemade buffalo sauce is spicy, spicy, and so easy to make​.

Chef Lucy with TopMealz demonstrates how to make it using very little ingredients.

Ingredients:

  • 1/8 tbsp cayenne pepper ​
  • 1/8 cup garlic powder​
  • 1 cup white vinegar ​
  • 1 tbsp lime juice​
  • 1 tsp salt​
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika​
  • 1 bay leaf​
  • 4 tbsp unsalted butter ​
  • 2 1/2 tbsp honey​

Instructions:

  • In a medium, non-reactive pot (stainless steel, ceramic, or glass), add cayenne pepper and garlic
  • Pour in the vinegar and lime juice and then add the salt, paprika, and bay leaf
  • Stir to mix in salt and paprika.​
  • Bring the mixture to a boil. ​
  • Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and let simmer for 20 to 30 minutes​.
  • Then, when the sauce is done, add the butter and honey until thickened.​
  • Serve with Chicken or Flor Cauliflower Florets and ranch dressing.​

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

