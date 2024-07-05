Cooking with Chef Lucy – Buffalo Sauce
Skip the store-bought buffalo sauce and learn how to make your own!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This homemade buffalo sauce is spicy, spicy, and so easy to make.
Chef Lucy with TopMealz demonstrates how to make it using very little ingredients.
Ingredients:
- 1/8 tbsp cayenne pepper
- 1/8 cup garlic powder
- 1 cup white vinegar
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 bay leaf
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 1/2 tbsp honey
Ingredients:
- In a medium, non-reactive pot (stainless steel, ceramic, or glass), add cayenne pepper and garlic
- Pour in the vinegar and lime juice and then add the salt, paprika, and bay leaf
- Stir to mix in salt and paprika.
- Bring the mixture to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and let simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Then, when the sauce is done, add the butter and honey until thickened.
- Serve with Chicken or Flor Cauliflower Florets and ranch dressing.