Cooking with Chef Lucy – Cabbage Soup

Need a detox? Chef Lucy has just the recipe to get that cleanse going

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz says cabbage soup is very good for you, helps you detox and has many benefits.

It offers a good dose of vitamin C, great immune booster along with fiber, potassium, magnesium and many nutrients.

It's loaded with antioxidants and prevent damage to body's cells.

Also anti-inflammatory that can reduce pain, fever and irritation and helps to control cholesterol and blood sugar.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 large carrot, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon salt

½ cabbage, chopped

1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes

4 to 6 cups vegetable broth

1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice

¼ cup roughly chopped fresh parsley

cracked black pepper, to taste

