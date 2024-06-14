Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Cabbage Soup

Need a detox? Chef Lucy has just the recipe to get that cleanse going

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz says cabbage soup is very good for you, helps you detox and has many benefits.

It offers a good dose of vitamin C, great immune booster along with fiber, potassium, magnesium and many nutrients.

It's loaded with antioxidants and prevent damage to body's cells.

Also anti-inflammatory that can reduce pain, fever and irritation and helps to control cholesterol and blood sugar.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 large carrot, diced
  • 2 celery stalks, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon dried basil
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cabbage, chopped
  • 1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 4 to 6 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh parsley
  • cracked black pepper, to taste

  • Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat, and add the diced onions, carrot, and celery. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes.
  • Add the minced garlic and spices and stir for another minute.
  • Add the cabbage and let it sweat for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
  • Pour in the vegetable broth and diced tomatoes and let it simmer uncovered for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are softened to your liking. 
  • Remove the cabbage soup from the heat and add the lemon juice, parsley, and cracked black pepper. 
  • Give it another stir, then serve.
Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

