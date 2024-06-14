Cooking with Chef Lucy – Cabbage Soup
Need a detox? Chef Lucy has just the recipe to get that cleanse going
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz says cabbage soup is very good for you, helps you detox and has many benefits.
It offers a good dose of vitamin C, great immune booster along with fiber, potassium, magnesium and many nutrients.
It's loaded with antioxidants and prevent damage to body's cells.
Also anti-inflammatory that can reduce pain, fever and irritation and helps to control cholesterol and blood sugar.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 large carrot, diced
- 2 celery stalks, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon dried basil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cabbage, chopped
- 1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 4 to 6 cups vegetable broth
- 1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh parsley
- cracked black pepper, to taste
Ingredients:
- Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat, and add the diced onions, carrot, and celery. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes.
- Add the minced garlic and spices and stir for another minute.
- Add the cabbage and let it sweat for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Pour in the vegetable broth and diced tomatoes and let it simmer uncovered for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are softened to your liking.
- Remove the cabbage soup from the heat and add the lemon juice, parsley, and cracked black pepper.
- Give it another stir, then serve.