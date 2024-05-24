Skip to Content
Top Mealz

Cooking with Chef Lucy – Soy Tacos and Sonora Style Guacamole

By
Updated
today at 6:30 PM
Published 6:33 PM

Eat tacos but make it healthy!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Taco 'bout loads of delicious freshness that will leave you in a "tacoma."

Instead of using your typical go-to meats for tacos, switch it up with soy for a healthier option.

Ingredients:

  • Dry Soya Crumbs ​
  • 1 Morita Chili, seeded​
  • 1 chili de arbol​
  • 1 garlic clove​
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar​
  • ¼ agave​
  • 1 tablespoon Achiote Paste​
  • 1 tablespoon yellow onion​
  • ¼ cup lime juice​
  • 1/8 teaspoon lime zest​
  • 1 tablespoon cilantro​
  • sea salt & pepper to taste​

Instructions:

Sauce Instructions

  1. Blend all ingredients together.​
  2. Ingredients should look minced.​
  3. Allow to sit in fridge 1 hour before use.​

Soy

  • Mix the soy with the chili sauce and stir gently with a spatula. Now sprinkle on the cornstarch and optional garlic powder.​
  •  Let the soy soak with marinade This is what makes the soy super delicious!​
  • Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil so it coats the pan.​
  • Once the oil is hot, add the ground soy and cook for 5 minutes and serve in a tortilla.

Article Topic Follows: Top Mealz

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content