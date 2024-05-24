Cooking with Chef Lucy – Soy Tacos and Sonora Style Guacamole
Eat tacos but make it healthy!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Taco 'bout loads of delicious freshness that will leave you in a "tacoma."
Instead of using your typical go-to meats for tacos, switch it up with soy for a healthier option.
Ingredients:
- Dry Soya Crumbs
- 1 Morita Chili, seeded
- 1 chili de arbol
- 1 garlic clove
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- ¼ agave
- 1 tablespoon Achiote Paste
- 1 tablespoon yellow onion
- ¼ cup lime juice
- 1/8 teaspoon lime zest
- 1 tablespoon cilantro
- sea salt & pepper to taste
Instructions:
Sauce Instructions
- Blend all ingredients together.
- Ingredients should look minced.
- Allow to sit in fridge 1 hour before use.
Soy
- Mix the soy with the chili sauce and stir gently with a spatula. Now sprinkle on the cornstarch and optional garlic powder.
- Let the soy soak with marinade This is what makes the soy super delicious!
- Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil so it coats the pan.
- Once the oil is hot, add the ground soy and cook for 5 minutes and serve in a tortilla.