Cooking with Chef Lucy – Chicken Detox Soup

By
today at 7:17 PM
Published 7:38 PM

In need of a fast, tasty meal to kick-start a diet? Look no further

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make a chicken detox soup, adding a variety of vegetables.

This cleansing soup is great to make when you need a do-over in your eating plan.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast​
  • 1 quart chicken broth​
  • 1/2 large onion, peeled and chopped​
  • 1 cups broccoli florets​
  • 1/2 cups sliced carrots​
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery​
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley​
  • 3 tablespoons fresh ginger, shredded or grated​
  • 4 garlic cloves minced​
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil​
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar​
  • 1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper​
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric​
  • salt and pepper​

Instructions:

  • Set a large sauce pot over medium heat. Add the olive oil, chopped onions, celery, ginger, and garlic. Sautee for 5-6 minutes to soften. Then add the cooked and shred chicken breasts, broth, carrots, apple cider vinegar, crushed red pepper, turmeric and 1 teaspoon sea salt.
  • Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 20+ minutes, until the chicken breasts are cooked through​.
  • Add the broccoli, and parsley to the pot. Continue to simmer to soften the broccoli. Once the broccoli is tender, taste, then salt and pepper as needed. Serve warm.​
Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

