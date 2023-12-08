Cooking with Chef Lucy – Chicken Detox Soup
In need of a fast, tasty meal to kick-start a diet? Look no further
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make a chicken detox soup, adding a variety of vegetables.
This cleansing soup is great to make when you need a do-over in your eating plan.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast
- 1 quart chicken broth
- 1/2 large onion, peeled and chopped
- 1 cups broccoli florets
- 1/2 cups sliced carrots
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 3 tablespoons fresh ginger, shredded or grated
- 4 garlic cloves minced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
- salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Set a large sauce pot over medium heat. Add the olive oil, chopped onions, celery, ginger, and garlic. Sautee for 5-6 minutes to soften. Then add the cooked and shred chicken breasts, broth, carrots, apple cider vinegar, crushed red pepper, turmeric and 1 teaspoon sea salt.
- Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 20+ minutes, until the chicken breasts are cooked through.
- Add the broccoli, and parsley to the pot. Continue to simmer to soften the broccoli. Once the broccoli is tender, taste, then salt and pepper as needed. Serve warm.