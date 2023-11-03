Skip to Content
Top Mealz

Cooking with Chef Lucy – Cashew Hemp Basil Pesto

By
today at 5:21 PM
Published 5:33 PM

There's marinara, alfredo and then of course pesto sauce! Chef Lucy shows how you can make it yourself and how to use it in a dish

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to create cashew hemp basil pesto. Cashews are rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats. They also contain a variety of vitamins, minerals, and health-protective beneficial plant compounds.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup basil leaves
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled
  • ¼ cup activated cashews
  • 1 tablespoon hemp seeds
  • 1 pinch unrefined sea salt and black pepper
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast (optional)

Instructions:

  • Blend all the ingredients in a food processor. If using a mortar and pestle, grind the basil, garlic, cashews, hemp seeds, salt, and pepper to form a paste.
  • Add the oil and lemon juice at the end and mix. If you’d like a cheesier flavor, add nutritional yeast.
  • Store in an airtight container or jar in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Serves: 4

Yield: 1 ½ cups

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Article Topic Follows: Top Mealz

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content