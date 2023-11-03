Cooking with Chef Lucy – Cashew Hemp Basil Pesto
There's marinara, alfredo and then of course pesto sauce! Chef Lucy shows how you can make it yourself and how to use it in a dish
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to create cashew hemp basil pesto. Cashews are rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats. They also contain a variety of vitamins, minerals, and health-protective beneficial plant compounds.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup basil leaves
- 1 garlic clove, peeled
- ¼ cup activated cashews
- 1 tablespoon hemp seeds
- 1 pinch unrefined sea salt and black pepper
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast (optional)
Instructions:
- Blend all the ingredients in a food processor. If using a mortar and pestle, grind the basil, garlic, cashews, hemp seeds, salt, and pepper to form a paste.
- Add the oil and lemon juice at the end and mix. If you’d like a cheesier flavor, add nutritional yeast.
- Store in an airtight container or jar in the fridge for up to 5 days.
Serves: 4
Yield: 1 ½ cups
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none