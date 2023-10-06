Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Chocolate Coconut Bars

By
today at 6:19 PM
Published 6:32 PM

 Improve your digestive system which also boosts your immune system

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make coconut chocolate bars, a healthy alternative frozen dessert.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cups dairy-free unsweetened plain thick coconut Yogurt.​
  • ⅓ cup creamy cashew butter ​
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup ​
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract​
  • ½ cup dairy-free chocolate chips , melted (can melt with 1/4 teaspoon coconut oil to avoid burning)​

Instructions:

  • In a medium bowl, add the yogurt, nut butter, maple syrup, mix well until smooth and combined.​
  • Spread the yogurt mixture onto the prepared plastic baking bases and use a spatula to spread evenly.​
  • Place the baking sheet in the freezer for about 3 hours or until the yogurt is firm.​
  • Melt the chocolate chips (with ½ teaspoon coconut oil) in a heat-safe bowl in a double-boiler or microwave in 20-30 second increments until melted and smooth. 

You can also get creative and make popsicles.

