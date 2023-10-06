Cooking with Chef Lucy – Chocolate Coconut Bars
Improve your digestive system which also boosts your immune system
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make coconut chocolate bars, a healthy alternative frozen dessert.
Ingredients:
- ½ cups dairy-free unsweetened plain thick coconut Yogurt.
- ⅓ cup creamy cashew butter
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup dairy-free chocolate chips , melted (can melt with 1/4 teaspoon coconut oil to avoid burning)
Instructions:
- In a medium bowl, add the yogurt, nut butter, maple syrup, mix well until smooth and combined.
- Spread the yogurt mixture onto the prepared plastic baking bases and use a spatula to spread evenly.
- Place the baking sheet in the freezer for about 3 hours or until the yogurt is firm.
- Melt the chocolate chips (with ½ teaspoon coconut oil) in a heat-safe bowl in a double-boiler or microwave in 20-30 second increments until melted and smooth.
You can also get creative and make popsicles.