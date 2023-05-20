Cooking with Chef Lucy – Seed Bread

(KECY, KYMA) - Seed bread bread with high nutritional value that can be consumed as much as breakfast lunch or dinner.

RECIPE:

Ingredients: 100 gr walnuts

80 gr sunflower seeds

1 tbsp100 gr pumpkin seeds

1tbsp 20gr flax seeds

1 tsp 50gr sesame seeds

1 tsp 1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp pink salt

60 ml water

1 tbsp coconut flour

(optional)6 eggs

First let's crush the nuts halfway. I, particularly, like to feel the pieces of nuts. Reserve in a bowl. Crush the rest of the seeds until you get a fairly fine flour. The extra tablespoons of seeds that I included in the ingredients, we reserve for later.Beat the eggs for at least a minute. I usually beat them for 2-3 minutes so that they are very fluffy.Keep beating while adding the seed flour little by little.We also add the nuts and 1 tablespoon of each of the seeds that we use for the flour.Add the chemical yeast and salt, and continue mixing.If at this point you notice your mixture very liquid, as you see in the video, add the coconut flour. This helps to thicken any mixture, as it absorbs liquids very well.Now we integrate the water with the help of a paddle. I prefer to incorporate it little by little so as not to overdo it.Pour the mixture into a rectangular mold that we will have previously greased in flour with a little of the seed flour.

Bake at 180ºc-350ºf for 50-60 minutes depending on your oven. It took Maria Jose 60 minutes but mine was ready after 50 minutes.