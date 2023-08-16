Tracking Excessive heat and tropical moisture

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until Thursday for portions of Yuma and Imperial Counties, where highs will range 108-116 degrees.

Watching out for even record heat today for both Yuma and El Centro.

Remember to practice heat safety at all hours of the day as these types of temperatures are very dangerous.

A ridge of high pressure will keep the southwest hot for the next couple of days, while stirring in monsoonal moisture from the south.

Isolated showers could potentially still pop-up with our area.

Tropical Storm Hilary formed off the coast of Mexico today, as of early Wednesday morning the storm sustained winds 40 miles per hour according to the National Hurricane Center.

However, late in the week, increasing moisture from this tropical disturbance, which will result in cooler temperatures and significantly better chances for widespread rainfall.

Take a look at our big drop in our temperatures by the weekend and early next week, and days we could experience rain showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chances are looking likely on Saturday to Monday where precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch could be possible.