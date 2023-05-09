(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - All-you-can-eat buffets are back since the pandemic has come to an end.

Industry tracker 'placer.ai' says visits to the three leading chains were up 125% in March, compared to January of 2021.

Nation's Restaurant News reports Golden Corral's sales grew 14% last year compared to pre-pandemic levels.

CiCi's and Pizza Ranch also are thriving.

The turnaround follows a number of bankruptcies when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

Affected chains include Old Country Buffet, CiCi's, Furr’s Fresh Buffet, Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes.