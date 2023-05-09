Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:29 AM

All-you-can-eat buffets are back!

MGN

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - All-you-can-eat buffets are back since the pandemic has come to an end.

Industry tracker 'placer.ai' says visits to the three leading chains were up 125% in March, compared to January of 2021.

Nation's Restaurant News reports Golden Corral's sales grew 14% last year compared to pre-pandemic levels.

CiCi's and Pizza Ranch also are thriving.

The turnaround follows a number of bankruptcies when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

Affected chains include Old Country Buffet, CiCi's, Furr’s Fresh Buffet, Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content