today at 6:37 AM
600,000 borrowers receive student loan forgiveness

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - More than 600,000 federal student loan borrowers from the public sector have gotten their debts forgiven since October 2021.

That was after the Biden administration expanded the eligibility of the public service loan forgiveness program.

The program promises to wipe away remaining federal student loan debt after an eligible government or nonprofit worker, such as a teacher or police officer, makes ten years of monthly payments.

Another 6,000 borrowers in the program will see their loans discharged soon.

Separately, the administration's one-time student loan forgiveness program is currently held up in court after several Republican-led states sued.

They argue the executive branch does not have the power to implement the proposed debt relief.

