Arizona State Representatives react to debt ceiling bill

A hot topic in the nation is the proposed debt ceiling bill by the house republicans and raises concerns for democrats

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The republicans passed the bill known as the "Limit, Save, Grow Act" 217 to 215 to increase the nation's debt ceiling while cutting federal government spending by 14% for ten years.

The proposal is also set to provide more than $4 trillion in savings.

Democrats argue this bill will worsen public health, raise college costs and harm seniors and veterans.

Arizona State Representatives Brian Fernandez and Tim Dunn shared their thoughts on the bill.

"I think a lot of people try to make government into a bad guy, but really it's just all of us together working to make sure that no one falls behind and I believe we'll work everything out," says Fernandez.

Representative Dunn is in support of the act.

"I'm glad they actually did that vote because I think we need to be negotiating cause we just can't have unbridled spending in this country," says Dunn. "It's gonna break us."

Fernandez says he agrees the government needs to look at what we spend money on, but we also depend on the government's aid.

"The assistance with child care, the assistance with college, whether it be pell grants or student loans," mentions Fernandez. "Those are all important things to make sure that we can have people live the lives that they hope to live."

Dr. Daniel Corr, Arizona Western College's President says if this bill were to get enacted, students would be very much affected.

"I personally in the college would oppose any cut to federal pell grants because it truly is the ticket from poverty to prosperity," Dr. Corr explains.

Dunn says we have to spend according to our own means.

"We don't have to immediately go to start cutting veteran's services or these kind of things, but we need to have that conversation and say what is the best way for the country to move forward and control our spending," says Dunn.

The bill next needs to pass through the senate.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hoping the republican vote will force President Biden back to the negotiation table.