Gila River is on the move and causing road closures
YUMA COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gila River is on the move!
The Painted Rock Dam has released water that is traveling through Southwest Arizona and right into Yuma County.
The rapid river tides are rushing into the Gila River and making their way into Yuma.
The last time this occurred, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix was back in the early 90s.
Service Hydrologist of the NWS Mike Schaffner says it's a natural phenomenon thanks to the winter snow caps melting.
“It empties down into the Gila and empty into the Painted Rock Dam and Painted Rock Dam is flood control dam so it holds back water which is benefitted to not have flooding but it release it through time, so it releases that water downstream and flows down the Gila first to Dateland then it’ll make its way down to Yuma," said Schaffner.
The local flood warning will remain in effect until Tuesday, May 2 at 5 p.m.
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office announced the list of roads closed until further notice:
- CLOSED
- Ave 52E / Co 3rd to Co 2nd
- Ave 49E at Norton’s syphon
- Ave 47E / Co 3rd to Co 4th
- Co 4th / Ave 44E to 43E
- Co 5th / Ave 43E to 42E
- Ave 36E / Co 8th to Co 7th
- Ave 34E / Co 6th to 7th
- Co 6th / Ave 34E to 33E
- Ave 32E / Co 6th to Co 5th
- Co 8th St / Ave 32E to Ave 30E
- Ave 29E / Co 9th to Co 8th
- Ave 27E / Co 9th to Co 7th
- Ave 24E / Co 10th to Co 9th
- Ave 22E / Co 10th to C0 9th
- CLOSURES LATER THIS WEEK
- Co 8th St / Ave 19E to Main canal
- Co 5th St / Ave 18E to Main Canal
- Ave 16E / Co 4th to Main Canal