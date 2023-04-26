Gila River is on the move and causing road closures

YUMA COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gila River is on the move!

The Painted Rock Dam has released water that is traveling through Southwest Arizona and right into Yuma County.

The rapid river tides are rushing into the Gila River and making their way into Yuma.

The last time this occurred, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix was back in the early 90s.

Service Hydrologist of the NWS Mike Schaffner says it's a natural phenomenon thanks to the winter snow caps melting.

“It empties down into the Gila and empty into the Painted Rock Dam and Painted Rock Dam is flood control dam so it holds back water which is benefitted to not have flooding but it release it through time, so it releases that water downstream and flows down the Gila first to Dateland then it’ll make its way down to Yuma," said Schaffner.

The local flood warning will remain in effect until Tuesday, May 2 at 5 p.m.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office announced the list of roads closed until further notice: