Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 3:22 PM
Published 4:04 PM

Rep. Grijalva says Republican budget proposal would affect seniors’ healthcare, food, and housing

MGN

The Republican budget proposal would affect many Arizona seniors needing assistance

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - The House Republican budget proposal plans to cut Fiscal Year 2024 discretionary spending, which will result in a cut of at least 22% for essential programs that will affect seniors.

Representative Raul Grijalva (D-Arizona) says, “The Republican budget proposal would be devastating to many Arizona seniors, many of whom are disabled or on a fixed-income.” 

“These cuts would rob seniors of health, housing and even food assistance at a time when many are dealing with rising costs and still recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. Eliminating this critical funding is cruel and we won’t turn our backs on our seniors," explained Rep. Grijalva.

In Rep. Grijalva's press release, it gives information on how this budget proposal would affect Arizona seniors.

The budget proposal would:

  • Worsen Social Security and Medicare wait times.
  • Rob seniors of healthy meals.
    • Nutrition services, such as Meals on Wheels, would be cut for more than one million seniors, and for some, these services are their only meal of the day.
  • Cut housing for seniors.
    • Seniors would be at greater risk of homelessness.
    • More than 430,000 low-income families would be evicted from Section 8 housing. More than 80% of households are headed by seniors which would cause an unprecedented loss of affordable housing for them.
  • Reduce vital services for older adults.

More information on the budget proposal can be found here and here. And how House Republicans' proposals impact the Department of Health and Human Services can be found here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content