Yuma’s wall gaps remain open ahead of Title 42 expiration

Yuma's Mayor says DHS told him construction would be complete in two months

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma’s mayor now says the gap closure project could be complete in two months, even though construction crews contracted by the federal government have been in Yuma since January.

Some work has been done around the gaps but still no barriers are up.

“Construction should be wrapped up in the next 60 days is what I was told," Nicholls said.

The issue with that timeline is construction would be complete after Title 42 ends.

When even the Biden Administration says they expect a surge in crossings after May 11.

Despite Title 42 still being in place, thousands cross into Yuma a week.

CEO of Numbers USA, James Massa, whose website states they are for “lower immigration levels,” says migrants are taking advantage of the U.S. asylum system.

As they don’t meet the threshold of “credible fear."

“Which means they have an urgent and immediate risk of harm to themselves if they’re returned to the country which they’re coming to us from,” Massa said.

In order to be granted asylum in the U.S., migrants must prove they have a fear of persecution due to race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a social group in their home country.

Some migrants I’ve spoken to at the border say this is why they came to America.

“In our country, there is a dictatorship," Oberlin Garcia-Suarez, a Cuban asylum seeker said. "They put us in jail if we think against them.”

But many others have told me they’re coming here for economic opportunity, a reason that currently does not qualify migrants for asylum.

“My dreams are to come work here in the profession that I know. I am a carpenter and I do fine work,” Miguel Avilo from the Dominican Republic said.

Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee, which visited Yuma in February, is expected to start rolling out immigration policy changes.

Massa hopes making migrants seek asylum in other countries before coming to the U.S. will be included.

This could make it harder for migrants from across the world specifically those coming to the southern border for asylum.

“You have to go to the country most contiguous to you…and apply there,” Massa said.

A staff member of a committee member who was in Yuma in February told me they’re expected to bring forward and mark up multiple immigration bills on Wednesday.