Power outages in Imperial County

Click here to take a look at the outage map.

We are currently experiencing a power outage affecting 2,249 in the City of El Centro. We will update you as we know more information. Thank You.

We are currently experiencing a power outage affecting 584 in the City of Imperial. Troubleshooter in route. We will update you as we know more information. Thank You.

About 584 customers in Imperial and 2,249 customers in El Centro are experiencing a power outage.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) said customers in El Centro and Imperial are experiencing power outages.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at: faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.