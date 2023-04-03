Power outages in Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) said customers in El Centro and Imperial are experiencing power outages.
About 584 customers in Imperial and 2,249 customers in El Centro are experiencing a power outage.
We are currently experiencing a power outage affecting 584 in the City of Imperial. Troubleshooter in route. We will update you as we know more information. Thank You.— IID (@IIDatWork) April 3, 2023
We are currently experiencing a power outage affecting 2,249 in the City of El Centro. We will update you as we know more information. Thank You.— IID (@IIDatWork) April 3, 2023
Click here to take a look at the outage map.