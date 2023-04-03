Skip to Content
today at 3:40 PM
Published 3:56 PM

Power outages in Imperial County

IID

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) said customers in El Centro and Imperial are experiencing power outages.

About 584 customers in Imperial and 2,249 customers in El Centro are experiencing a power outage.

Click here to take a look at the outage map.

Faith Rodriquez

