AWC to host enrollment tour to prepare high school seniors for college

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) will host an enrollment tour in April at the Yuma Campus. The tour will prepare high school seniors for life in college.

Photo Credit: AWC Yuma Campus

During the tour, Yuma County high schools will participate in a New Student Orientation to Advertisement and Registration session to learn about services offered at AWC. Financial aid representatives will also be at the tour to answer questions about FAFSA.

Participating schools will include Kofa, Cibola, San Luis, Gila Ridge, Vista, and Yuma High. San Pasqual and Antelope High will also join them.

“Our recruitment and advisement teams are continuing to cultivate their partnerships with local high schools through the AWC Enrollment Tour. High school seniors will receive the support, information and resources they need to transition to AWC in the summer or fall of 2023,” said Biridiana Martinez, AWC Admissions, Outreach and Recruitment Coordinator.

“AWC is the only college in Arizona with all three public universities on campus. Start at AWC and seamlessly transfer to one of our partner universities, and stay here in Yuma or go anywhere you choose to further your education. Let us help you get started and enroll in your first semester of college," Martinez added.

Tour schedule

Here are the following dates for the tour:

Tuesday, April 11, Lobo to Matador - Vista High School

Tuesday, April 18, Ram to Matador - AWC Yuma Campus

Wednesday, April 19, Criminal to Matador - Yuma High School

Thursday, April 20, Warrior to Matador – AWC Yuma Campus

Friday, April 21, King to Matador - Kofa High School

Tuesday, April 25, Raider to Matador - Cibola High School

Wednesday, April 26, Sidewinder to Matador - San Luis High School

Thursday, April 27, Hawk to Matador - Gila Ridge High School

While activities on each campus will start from 7:30am to 2:45pm, times will vary by location. To learn more about this, read the press release below.