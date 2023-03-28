Skip to Content
Massive recall on beef after E. Coli pops up in sample

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A meat-packer is voluntarily recalling 1.7 tons of boneless beef chuck after E. coli was found in a sample.

The U.S. department of agriculture says the product was packed on February 16th by Kansas-based Elkhorn Valley Packing.

It was shipped to retailers, restaurants, hotels, distributors and other establishments in nine states.

The serial numbers of the meat being recalled can be found on the USDA's website.

There are no reports of people getting sick from it.

People who bought the product are advised to throw it out or return it to where they bought it.

Jacqueline Aguilar

