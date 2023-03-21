Skip to Content
More than 1,000 customers affected by power outage in Yuma

APS

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Due to Tuesday's stormy weather, about 1,329 Arizona Public Service (APS) customers are without power.

According to APS, about 1,299 customers in the area of Main St. to 12th St. and Avenue B to Avenue A are affected by a power outage since 1:21 p.m.

The estimated power restoration should be around 5:25 p.m.

About 30 customers in the area of 11th St. to 12th St. and 12th Ave to Avenue A are also without power since 1:42 p.m., estimated power restoration should be around 5:45 p.m.

To see APS' Outage Map, click here.

