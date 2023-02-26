Skip to Content
USDA UnderSecretary meets with Imperial Irrigation District

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The UnderSecretary of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Robert Bonnie, will privately meet with the Imperial Irrigation District (IID).

During the meeting, Bonnie and the IID will discuss the Western Water Policy and irrigation assistance to southeastern California farmers and ranchers.

Since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022, according to USDA, the IRA will bring $20 billion over the next five years for agriculture conservation across the United States. This includes a large portion going to California agriculture.

More importantly, Bonnie and the IID will discuss how to properly invest the funds to improve water quality not just for the Imperial Valley, but for the surrounding agricultural communities.

KYMA will have more information later this evening.

