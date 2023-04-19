Skip to Content
Pet Talk
By ,
Published 11:43 AM

Meet Pearl, the World’s shortest dog!

Pearl enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon and loves “dressing up nice”.

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – This pocket-sized pup is the new official holder of the Guinness World Record for shortest dog alive.

She's a two-year-old chihuahua, shorter than a popsicle stick, and only about as long as a dollar bill!

Born in Orlando, Florida, she's actually related to the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who had the same owner.

Pearl's owner says she is a bit of a diva.

She enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon and loves “dressing up nice”.

A dwarf Yorkshire Terrier holds the record as the tiniest pup ever at 2.8 inches tall.

Article Topic Follows: Pet Talk

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content