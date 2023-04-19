Meet Pearl, the World’s shortest dog!

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – This pocket-sized pup is the new official holder of the Guinness World Record for shortest dog alive.

She's a two-year-old chihuahua, shorter than a popsicle stick, and only about as long as a dollar bill!

Born in Orlando, Florida, she's actually related to the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who had the same owner.

Pearl's owner says she is a bit of a diva.

She enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon and loves “dressing up nice”.

A dwarf Yorkshire Terrier holds the record as the tiniest pup ever at 2.8 inches tall.