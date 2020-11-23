Pet Talk: Meet Ryan!

Pet Talk

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - They say that dog is mans best friend, but here at Pet Talk all of our friends at the Humane Society of Yuma are our and can be your best friend as well.

Meet Ryan, a tiny, mighty, and paw-werful, 6 month-old grey and black Domestic Short Hair.

Friendly, playful, and agreeable are just a few of the words that describe the domestic shorthair cat personality.

They're furry friends that are a welcome addition to busy and calm households alike.

Ryan would be the perfect addition to your home if you are looking for a first-time pet or if you’re looking to add one more as he will bring lots of love right meow and furrr-ever.