Circus Golden Star performing in Yuma

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 5:08 PM
Published 5:12 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Looking to add some fun entertainment to your work week? Well, good news because the circus is in town.

The Circus Golden Star is performing at the Yuma Marketplace every day through this Sunday.

The show includes high-flying aerobatics, incredible balancing acts, and all the classic circus attractions.

Jenna "Skyttle" Pasechnick, the Ringmaster, shares why locals should come and check it out.

"We just want people to know that we are here as a circus to bring cultures together, joy, love, light, and entertainment for all of you. Make sure to tell your friends and family to join the circus and see the culture!" says Skyttle.

Arizona Marketplace is located right off 32nd Street and Avenue 4E.

For special offers, ticket information, and show times click here.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

