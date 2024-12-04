Pick your own vegetables at U of A’s “U Pick” event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - From the farm to your fork, the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension is hosting its first U Pick event of the season on Thursday.

Locals will be able to come out, pick their veggies out of the ground, and fill up their bags for only $15.

The produce includes winter leafy greens, baby beets, and much more.

The event will take place every two weeks from now through April.

"Our goal is just to provide education for the community. We want them to know where their food comes from. We want them to know about all the incredible crops that come from Yuma County… We want them to come out, get a little bit dirty, pick their own foods, and take it home," says Amy Parrott, the 4H Chief Development Eeducator in Yuma.

The U Pick event will start Thursday at 9 a.m. and take place at the U of A Agricultural Center on Eighth Street and Somerton Avenue.