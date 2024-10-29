New Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - c

The restaurant specializes in cooked-to-order steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard treats.

The classic diner-style restaurant features patio seating, a drive-through, and all the major online delivery services.

Director of Restaurant Operations John Lohnes shares why the company chose to expand to East County.

"It's very tight-knit here in the Foothills so we've had a lot of very good experiences with everyone around it's just a lot of fun honestly, that's what we're trying to get out of this… We're excited to bring a little more of Freddy's to Yuma, for sure," says Lohnes.

The new Freddy's is located on Fortuna Road in the Foothills next to the Dairy Queen at the Fortuna Palms Shopping Center.