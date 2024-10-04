Saddles of Joy reopens for the new season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A therapeutic horse-riding program in Yuma is reopening for the new season.

Saddles of Joy offers an interactive experience with therapy farm animals for anybody with physical, mental, or special needs.

The farm closes during the summer months due to the heat, but it is now reopening its gates.

Guests can ride horses, pet the mules, and hang out with "Elvis", the hunk of turkey love.

Volunteer Coordinator Paula Snook shares her favorite part about this special opportunity.

"When they finally get up the courage to do it, and then you see the light come, the smile on their face, the parents, if they're out here, they get a little teary-eyed because they didn't think their child would ever do anything like that… That's my favorite part," says Snook.

The farm is now open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is free to attend.