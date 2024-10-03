YumaCon 2024 happening this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Stop and get your geek on, YumaCon 2024 is happening this weekend!

The event celebrates all things comic books, pop culture, Anime, and video games.

The event will feature vendors, interactive booths, contests, and special guest speakers.

Dressing up as your favorite character is encouraged.

One of the event's organizers shares what she's looking forward to the most.

"You get to hear from voice actors, cosplayers in our community, and cosplayers that are coming from out of town. It's a really good opportunity to learn from others and what they do and gather tools for your tool belt if you want to cosplay," says Cassandra Contreras, the Arts Program Supervisor at the Yuma Art Center.

The event takes place at the Yuma Civic Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children six and under are free.

For tickets, click here.