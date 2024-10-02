Colorado River State Historical Park and Yuma Territorial Prison seasonal hours change

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two of Yuma's historical attractions are extending their hours for the new season.

The Yuma Territorial Prison is now open seven days a week.

The Colorado River State Historical Park (CRSHP) is now open six days a week and closed on Mondays.

These hours will continue through May 31st of next year.

One of the park managers shared why the hours were extended.

"Hopefully, once our temperatures start to cool down a little bit our visitation will definitely start to rise. So, we want to be ready for our local community and our winter visitors to come and enjoy the park," says Tammy Snook, the Park Manager of CRSHP.

For a list of events happening at the parks, click here for the Yuma Territorial Prison and here for Colorado River State Historical Park.