Humane Society of Yuma offering discounted cat adoptions

Humane Society of Yuma
today at 5:24 PM
Published 5:31 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society is offering a special offer on cat adoptions this week.

Cat adoptions are currently "Buy 1 half-off, Get 1 free".

The Humane Society says its shelter is overrun with feline friends right now and that offers like these are crucial for saving more animals.

They currently have over 100 cats and kittens available that come already microchipped and spayed or neutered.

Jean Gibowski, the Embed Program Manager of Best Friends Animal Society, says "This kind of helps out the families to get the litter pans, toys, collars, vet care for the cats, and they get to bring home a cat that's already fixed and vaccinated and ready to fit right into their life."

The special offer is good from now through September 8th.

