New Yuma Crunch Fitness hosts its Presale & Tour Party

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The new Crunch Fitness in Yuma hosted its Presale and Tour Party on Thursday.

The event gave people a first look at the brand-new gym and included games, giveaways, and many local vendors.

The first 500 members got to sign up for only $1 down, get 1 month free, and receive free Crunch merchandise.

The new gym will feature top-quality exercise equipment, personal training, tanning beds, and more.

One local talks about what he's looking forward to with this new gym.

"Honestly, I feel like it's going to bring people together more. We've always had the same couple of gyms, there have been like one or two gyms, and them coming from the East Coast is kind of tight, and I know they're spreading a lot which means they've got a lot of success. So hopefully, they can bring a lot to the table. It already looks nice for the presale," says Luke Rensel, a Yuma local.

The gym will officially open for workouts on August 30th.