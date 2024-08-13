Local “Ladies Night” event upcoming

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - All the things to do on a girl's night under one roof, a local ladies' night event is taking place this friday.

The event will feature a fashion show, beauty services, jewelry, shopping, and more.

There will also be auctions, prizes, and giveaways with over 30 local vendors in attendance.

The organizer shares with us why she started this event.

"To just help women feel better and bring themselves together with some girlfriends, and I know that myself, as someone who works and has a family and doesn't really have a lot of extra time, I noticed that there was something lacking," says Heather Davis, the owner of Party with Heather.

The event takes place this Friday at 6 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center and spots are filling up fast.

For ticket information, visit https://herefortheparty.square.site/.