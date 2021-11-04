Hyundai of Yuma is giving people the chance to win big money

Hyundai of Yuma has partnered with the Yuma Palms Regional Center for its annual giveaway

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The object of the Hyundai of Yuma's giveaway is simple, it's a game of chance that can payout.

On the line is gift cards, five to be exact. Each is worth $500 courtesy of the Yuma Palms Regional Center and Hyundai of Yuma.

The object of the giveaway is simple, participants visit the dealership before the contest and register. Those chosen will visit the dealership on Saturday, November 6th.

Once there, the participants will try to guess which vehicle has a gift card inside. After a brief countdown, doors will open and five participants will win $500 to be used at participating stores at the Yuma Palms.