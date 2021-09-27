Get ready for Oktoberfest 2021

Multiple contests scheduled, tons of food, benefits scholarship programs

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We may have just celebrated Tacos and Tunes, but Yumans now have the opportunity to keep the party going. As long as they don't mind traveling the distance, The Flagstaff Oktoberfest welcomes Arizonans to celebrate its 12-annual festival on Saturday, October 2 in Wheeler Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Producer Jennifer Grogan describes the festivities sharing, "...the fun doesn’t end with music, food and drinks. As always, we will have all our favorite contests during this event, such as the Hops on Birch Men’s and Women’s Beer Stein Holding Contest, The Frozen T-Shirt Contest, The Vienna Beef Weiner Man Race and Satchmo's BBQ Brat Eating Contest!"

After canceling the festival in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions, she says the Thirsty Five, The Originals and The Mike Reeves Band are all excited to perform.

"The Flagstaff Oktoberfest will be benefiting The Flagstaff Alpine Ski and Snowboard Team, specifically their scholarship programs for families who can’t afford the sport," adds Grogan.

According to her, the Hensley Distributors, Findlay Toyota Flagstaff, Satchmo’s BBQ, Russ Lyon Realty, Arizona Snowbowl, Grand Canyon Railway and Nackard Beverage Company are sponsors of the event.

Online tickets are $5 each, while the day-of cost is $7. Children 12 and under enter free.

Grogan clarifies, "Currently masks are not required but encouraged; as CDC Guidelines and the City of Flagstaff rules change, we will adapt."