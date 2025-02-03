Kofa High School’s Rifle Team continues to excel

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local JROTC program continues to excel in competitions and within the community.

We spoke with two Junior Cadets from Kofa High School's Rifle Team who shared how the program is shaping their outlooks on life.

The rifle team has ranked among the top in the nation at marksmanship competitions over the past year.

Teams and individuals are achieving their personal best in places like Ohio, Utah, and California.

Veteran Marskman and Junior Cadet Karla Villapudua had quite the performance at her last competition.

She shares, "I scored a 529, which for me is my personal best, so that means I made it as an individual to qualify for nationals, so that's pretty cool,".

Although the team competes against other skilled rifle teams, friendly competition is encouraged.

Villapudua says, "We're always back and forth, trying to figure out who's going to win or not. In our last competition, I was able to beat my opponent,".

Her teammate Thifanny Cardenas replies "So sadly, my friend beat me. I will beat her though in nationals,".

The rifle team trains five days a week working on their craft.

Villapudua shares what to consider before firing down range.

"We have to stretch and then breathe, and then our next one would be set up. Major will always say, "Set up is key!" because if you're not all there when you're trying to shoot, it's not going to work out," Villapudua explains.

The students share how the program is shaping them into well-rounded individuals.

Cardenas says "Self-confidence, if you're not confident in your position, you're not going to shoot well, so I think it's also mentality,".

Villapudua adds "It shows me that I have to be present and dedicated to what I'm doing and that's going to apply in the future for the things that I'm committed to,".

The rifle team is currently preparing for the Marksmanship Championship in Alabama for the opportunity to advance to nationals in March.