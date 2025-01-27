Skip to Content
Military Matters

Local non-profit help provide homes for Veterans

today at 4:52 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In this week's Military Matters report, a local non-profit is helping to provide homes for heroes.

The "National Community Health Partners" (NCHP) works to provide housing assistance and homeless prevention for Veterans.

They also provide other support services for Veteran families including temporary financial assistance, housing assistance, job placement, case management and more.

"This program, hands down, is one of the most critical programs in the nation to help out the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces...but we've been doing this since 2012, and every year, we help out hundreds of homeless veterans get back on their feet.”

If you are a Veteran who is at risk of homelessness, or if you want to see if you qualify for assistance, you can go to NCHP's website, or visit their offices in Maricopa, Pinal, or Yuma Counties. 

