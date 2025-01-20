Local restaurant in need of donations for new military display

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant is asking for the public's help to honor local heroes.

Texas Roadhouse in Yuma opened a new dining area that they will be decorating with local military and veteran memorabilia.

In turn, they're asking for donations of pictures, badges, or anything that honors our service members.

The restaurant says it will be a perfect addition for customers.

"Once the addition was ready, it was going to be our military room, we just knew from the start. They're our heroes, our local heroes, and heroes in general and we would like to honor them," says Edith Mederos, the Store Marketer at Texas Roadhouse in Yuma

If you have items you'd like to donate, feel free to drop them off at the restaurant or simply give them a call.