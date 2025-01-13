Commemorating local Vietnam Veterans 50 years since war’s end

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local Vietnam Veterans are being honored for their service 50 years after the war's end.

We shared more on the Arizona State Veterans Home's Vietnam commemoration event.

They honored over 40 Vietnam Veteran residents, each of them receiving a pin recognizing their service and sacrifice.

Many stories of service members being met with backlash and discontent by their communities due to the war's unpopularity could be heard throughout the event.

50 years after the war's end, some locals are still looking to make up for it.

David Ibarra, a Trustee & P.I.O. for VFW Post 8242, shared "They were chastised, cussed at, and that's not something we should be proud of ever. Now we should be able to give them the honor that they deserve because they did their country a big honor by serving, and that's what it's all about,".

Ibarra, also a Veteran of the Iraq and Afghan wars says Vietnam Veterans served as an example of how difficult it can be to return home.

"Because of them, we now have transition courses to get us back into civilian life when we come back from war. I had those transition courses and it helped me immensely to get back into the civilian population," he adds.

Vietnam veteran Tom VonAhlefeld says the backlash he and his comrades received was excessive, to say the least.

He explains "People resented them, baby killers, things like that that were uncalled for. We tried to survive more than anything else,".

Despite serving more than 20 years in the military, VonAhlefeld says war is something he's not a fan of.

He says "None of us like war, I don't. It's a thing we try to teach these young guys, don't go to war unless you have to. It's not good for anybody, to communicate and work out a conclusion that doesn't involve violence,".

He says he's glad how far the country has come in the past 50 years since the war's end.

"I'm glad that people today are talking more and communicating. Why can't we all just get along? We'll live, we'll survive, but we all have to work together to do it," he adds.

During the event City of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, who's also the son of a Vietnam Veteran, proclaimed January 13th, 2025 as Vietnam Veterans Day in Yuma.