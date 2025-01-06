Skip to Content
YPG Chaplain receives perfect ACFT score

Danyelle Burke North
Published 4:04 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In this Military Matter’s report, a big accomplishment for the Yuma Proving Ground Chaplain after achieving a perfect score in the Army Combat Fitness Test.

The ACFT is a 6 event fitness test including a deadlift, two mile run, and more.

Yuma Proving Ground Chaplain major Ryan Pearse scored a 100 in each of the events, receiving a perfect score of 600. YPG says Pearse is one of possibly two chaplains in the U.S. Army to earn a perfect score.

“I just said let me try, let me go hard, I got to give it 100%. And it took a lot. I trained very very hard for a long time and I eventually got it," said YPG Garrison Chaplain Maj. Ryan Pearse

Pearse served as a U.S. army ranger and has been with YPG for two and a half years.

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

