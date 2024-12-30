Veteran-owned coffee business in Yuma aiming to grow

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Applying a military mindset to the world of business.

Grenade Coffee is a Veteran-owned company run by Clarence Jenkins, a 20-year retired United States Marine.

The company offers high-quality coffee varieties imported straight from the source.

Jenkins says running the business reminds him of his time in the service.

"I love coffee man! One thing I used to push to my people when I was in active duty, is to drive and push. No matter how bad the day is or what's going on, keep on moving your feet," he shares.

