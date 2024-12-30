Skip to Content
Military Matters

Veteran-owned coffee business in Yuma aiming to grow

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 3:37 PM
Published 3:51 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Applying a military mindset to the world of business.

Grenade Coffee is a Veteran-owned company run by Clarence Jenkins, a 20-year retired United States Marine.

The company offers high-quality coffee varieties imported straight from the source.

Jenkins says running the business reminds him of his time in the service.

"I love coffee man! One thing I used to push to my people when I was in active duty, is to drive and push. No matter how bad the day is or what's going on, keep on moving your feet," he shares.

If you're interested in learning more about Grenade Coffee, visit the Instagram page or contact this Facebook page.

Military Matters

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

