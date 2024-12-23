Southwest High School in El Centro hosts first-ever Military Ball

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Young cadets get their first taste of a long-standing military tradition.

We attended Southwest High School's Military Ball and shared special highlights from the event.

At Southwest High School in El Centro, the school's California Cadet Corps program hosted its first-ever Military Ball.

The event featured the traditional post of colors, toasts of apple cider, and a handful of promotions.

Cadet Sergeant Ethan Cornejo, a Sophomore at the school, shares which tradition resonated with him the most.

"The memorial service we had with the white table, the salt representing the tears, and the flipped glass bottle. It gave me a sense of nostalgia. It felt like a special moment,".

A major highlight of the night was guest speaker Sergeant Major Juan Hidalgo, who served with the United States Marine Corps.

The focal point of his speech is "Dream big".

"Everybody needs to dream big and don't be afraid. That confidence, have it, try it! No matter how old you get, keep looking, how else can I make myself better," says Sgt. Maj. Hidalgo.

He says this may be their first Military Ball, but for some, not their last.

Sgt. Maj. Hidalgo adds "A lot of the traditions they're learning are going to help them pass it on to the next generation of cadets. Some of them, if they join the military, our traditions are very similar,".

Cadet Sergeant Cornejo shares what the experience means to him.

"It really represents our bond as cadets. Even though we have strange traditions and seem like outsiders to other students on this campus, we have these traditions that bond us together and make us a unit," he says.

And for those considering joining the program, he shares his advice.

Just do it, don't let anyone stop you. It's going to be hard but I can do it. All it takes is the initiative and the leadership you've built within yourself. You just got to do what it takes," adds Cornejo.

Now the cadets have their work cut out for them as they're preparing to test their military knowledge and fundamentals at statewide competitions in late January.