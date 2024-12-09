Yuma Proving Ground hosts first Army Ball since 2012

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) hosted its first Army Ball since 2012.

We attended the event and shared some highlights from the special night.

Over 200 employees, military personnel, and community members were all in attendance.

YPG Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sergeant Major Mark (CSM) Millare shares the purpose behind this time-honored custom.

"An Army Ball is rich in tradition. Soldiers, our unit subordinate leaders, and our workforce get to hang out outside their normal work in a social setting, guard down, and just have fun," says CSM. Millare.

The event featured several long-standing traditions including the post of colors, toasts, and honorable guest speakers.

One tradition you may not have heard of is the "Grog", a big punch bowl full of spirits that is symbolic of the custom of sharing.

CSM. Mark Millare says "The grog is very important, we do it all the time, every army ball, the grog is a part of it. It basically connects us from the past to now… Sometimes, soldiers like to drink,".

YPG Commander, Colonel John Nelson, says this is an opportunity for YPG civilian employees to get a taste of Army pride.

"It's largely a civilian workforce. There's a little bit of military, but a lot of civilians, so we make sure that everybody feels that they're part of the team… Whether an engineer, a test officer, or somebody in support staff, they're contributing to the mission and making sure our warfighters have what they need," say Col. John Nelson.

YPG says they couldn't do it without the help of local organizations like the City of Yuma, Yuma Investment Group, and Arizona Western College.

"It's always a pleasure to have the support of the community with us," says CSM. Millare.

After a 12-year gap, YPG says it plans to host this event on an annual basis.