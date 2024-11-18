Onvida Health and Veterans Affairs Office announce new collaboration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Onvida Health and the Veterans Affairs Office have announced a new partnership.

The new relationship allows recently graduated physicians to do clinical rotations at the Yuma Veteran Center, which sees approximately 1,863 clinic visits a year, and educational opportunities with VA Southern Arizona Health Care in Tucson.

The new relationship offers Onvida Health's Family & Community Medicine residents additional clinical experience and the opportunity to care for our country’s Veterans.

The first rotations are set to begin by Spring of 2025.

