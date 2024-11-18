Skip to Content
Military Matters

Onvida Health and Veterans Affairs Office announce new collaboration

Onvida Health
By
today at 10:53 AM
Published 11:07 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Onvida Health and the Veterans Affairs Office have announced a new partnership.

The new relationship allows recently graduated physicians to do clinical rotations at the Yuma Veteran Center, which sees approximately 1,863 clinic visits a year, and educational opportunities with VA Southern Arizona Health Care in Tucson.

The new relationship offers Onvida Health's Family & Community Medicine residents additional clinical experience and the opportunity to care for our country’s Veterans. 

The first rotations are set to begin by Spring of 2025.

We spoke with organizers from both Onvida Health and the VA.

We will update this post shortly.

Article Topic Follows: Military Matters

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content