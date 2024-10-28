Skip to Content
Highlighting U.S. Army recruitment efforts in Yuma

Manoah Tuiasosopo
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Army recruitment efforts in Yuma never end.

The Army Recruiting Center helps qualified young individuals find career paths, learn about the different aspects of the military, and connect them to the right resources if they're interested in joining.

Recruiting efforts include visiting local high schools, hosting information booths at job fairs, or simply speaking with locals in our community.

We spoke with two recruiters who shared how they were able to accomplish their mission.

SSGT. Bernardo Figueroa, a U.S. Army Recruiter, says "Clarifying the misconceptions of the Army. Everybody thinks bad things about the military but when they really look at the depths of what we really offer, there more pros than cons,".

SSGT. Rigoberto Montoya Arcega, also a U.S. Army Recruiter, says "We are not here to yell at you or give you bad advice. We are here to help everyone equally."

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about what the recruitment center has to offer, click here.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

