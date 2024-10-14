U.S. Air Force C-32 plane brings in First Lady Jill Biden to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The United States Air Force C-32 plane brought in the First Lady Jill Biden to Yuma.

According to the Air Force, the C-32 is a specially configured version of a Boeing 757 plane.

It provides safe and reliable transportation for U.S. leaders to locations all around the world.

This plane is most commonly used to transport the Vice President, the First Lady, or members of the Cabinet and Congress.

When carrying the Vice President, the plane's air traffic control call sign is Air Force Two and if the President is on board, the plane's call sign is Air Force One.

The special plane can hold up to 45 passengers and is operated by specially trained Air Force pilots.

It is equipped with special fuel efficiency features, safety and security equipment, and communication capabilities allowing the Vice President and decision-makers to conduct their business any time any place.