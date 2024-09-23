YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Proving Ground BOSS program continues to grow.

BOSS stands for "Better opportunities for single soldiers".

The program aims to improve the quality of life and well-being of single soldiers on the post.

The program does this through community service, recreation, and life-skill events.

This includes volunteering at local Veteran homes, cooking lessons, and weekend trips to SeaWorld.

"It's tough coming to this duty station, and you're by yourself, and you're in the barracks by yourself, you're new, and you don't really know anybody… Getting us all together and going out to do something that's really cool and having fun doing it, that's my favorite part," says SGT. Jason Yang, President of the BOSS program at YPG.

The BOSS program's most recent event was a scuba diving lesson in San Diego.