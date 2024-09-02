Skip to Content
Military Matters

Local thrift store donates mobile home to local Veteran

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 12:19 PM
Published 12:27 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A thrift store in Yuma is donating a fully-furnished mobile home to a local Vietnam Veteran.

Our reporter Manoah Tuiasosopo speaks with the Hands Extended Thrift Store owner and learns why she chose this particular Veteran.

The Veteran is part of an organization called Right Turn for Yuma Veterans, a transitional housing program for homeless or at-risk of being homeless veterans, who we'll hear from as well.

We'll update this post shortly.

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

