Local thrift store donates mobile home to local Veteran

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A thrift store in Yuma is donating a fully-furnished mobile home to a local Vietnam Veteran.

Our reporter Manoah Tuiasosopo speaks with the Hands Extended Thrift Store owner and learns why she chose this particular Veteran.

The Veteran is part of an organization called Right Turn for Yuma Veterans, a transitional housing program for homeless or at-risk of being homeless veterans, who we'll hear from as well.

We'll update this post shortly.