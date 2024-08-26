Skip to Content
Military Matters

Yuma Proving Ground recognizes top volunteer

Yuma Proving Ground
By
today at 3:36 PM
Published 3:55 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) recognized their top volunteer.

Sergeant Bryant Hernandez, an Army Medic who works in the Immunization Department at the YPG Medical Clinic, now has the most volunteer hours on post.

In around one year, Hernandez was able to attain more than 100 volunteer hours in places like the clinic, the chapel, and the Army Substance Abuse Prevention Office.

While Hernandez tops the list, he's not alone in his volunteer work.

He and a fellow volunteer, Sergeant Jason Yang, share why they chose to volunteer.

Hernandez says, "It helps me feel better that I am giving back to the community, which I love. I love YPG, and being acknowledged for volunteering means a lot to me."

Sgt. Yang adds, "Whenever I feel like I'm making an impact and helping others, that makes me feel good."

Both say they will continue to use their free time to volunteer.

Article Topic Follows: Military Matters

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content