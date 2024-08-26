Yuma Proving Ground recognizes top volunteer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) recognized their top volunteer.

Sergeant Bryant Hernandez, an Army Medic who works in the Immunization Department at the YPG Medical Clinic, now has the most volunteer hours on post.

In around one year, Hernandez was able to attain more than 100 volunteer hours in places like the clinic, the chapel, and the Army Substance Abuse Prevention Office.

While Hernandez tops the list, he's not alone in his volunteer work.

He and a fellow volunteer, Sergeant Jason Yang, share why they chose to volunteer.

Hernandez says, "It helps me feel better that I am giving back to the community, which I love. I love YPG, and being acknowledged for volunteering means a lot to me."

Sgt. Yang adds, "Whenever I feel like I'm making an impact and helping others, that makes me feel good."

Both say they will continue to use their free time to volunteer.