Two locals give annual presentation remembering National Navajo Code Talkers Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two locals gave their annual presentation recognizing National Navajo Code Talkers Day.

The Navajo Code Talkers were United States Marines known for serving in World War II, using their indigenous language as military code.

The enemy frequently intercepted communications at the time, hindering military plans and movements.

But the group of Navajo men could send thousands of messages without error, playing a critical role in the war's outcome.

"In 2008, we did meet several code talkers, have their autographs, and the books were so good. These people are getting forgotten and we need to make sure they don't get forgotten because they were so important in World War II,".

Throughout the entirety of the war, the enemy was never able to crack the code.

Of the original 29 code talkers, only three are alive today and are all over 100 years old.