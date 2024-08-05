Military Matters: MCAS Yuma Mess Hall awarded

We honor and highlight our local heroes thanking them for their service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every Monday, 13 On Your Side likes to honor those who serve our country and Monday's Military Matters is going to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma Sodexo employees.

Gen. Eric M. Smith, center left, and Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, center right, pose for a group photo with Sodexo employees at Yuma Mess Hall

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz along with command leadership of MCAS Yuma awarded Sodexo employees the Major General William Pendleton Thompson (W.P.T) Hill Award on July 24.

The W.P.T Hill Award recognizes excellence in Marine Corps food service operations and commemorates outstanding performance in the preparation and serving of food, customer service, and management.

Thank you for your service.

