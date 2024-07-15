Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Warren Crittenden

We honor and thank our local servicemen and women for their service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every Monday 13 On Your Side likes to honor those that serve our country and today's Military Matters is going to U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Warren Crittenden, CH-53K lead operational test director.

He's also a part of the Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1.

Lt. Col. Crittenden conducted an interview regarding the arrival of the CH-53K King Stallion at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma on June 14, 2024.

The arrival of the CH-53s to their home base in Yuma further enhances VMX-1’s weapon and aviation capabilities in order to complete their mission of being the Marine Corps’ test and evaluation squadron.

